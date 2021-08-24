Saints roster cuts: Tracking the path to 80 players

The New Orleans Saints filed five roster cuts ahead of Tuesday’s NFL deadline, keeping their roster compliant with the 80-man maximum. And more changes are on the way as free agents workout and trade chatter picks up around the league. But here’s what you need to know about which Saints players are on their way out:

DT Jalen Dalton to injured reserve

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (77) stretches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

This hurts. Dalton was playing really well in training camp and the preseason but he's second year with the team ends just like the first. That's got to be frustrating for such a talented young player. NFL rules mandate that any players who are designated to injured reserve prior to the start of the regular season will not be allowed to return, so Dalton and several teammates are already out of action. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill first reported that Dalton fully tore his triceps muscle after partially tearing it last year.

OL Ethan Greenidge to injured reserve

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge kneels in the end zone prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Like Dalton, Greenidge's year is already over. He exited the Jaguars game with what looked like an arm injury, so this early move to injured reserve means there's no chance he could recover in time to play again this year. He had been auditioning his versatility at both left tackle and right guard in these first two preseason games, so now the Saints have to find someone else to back up those spots.

CB Brian Poole to injured reserve

New Orleans Saints cornerback Brian Poole (33) in a coverage drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Poole is another loss to injury. He limped off the field after pulling up short covering a punt, so this must be some sort of leg issue. He had been a top backup both in the slot and outside. While this isn't a world-ending move, it does really hurt the Saints depth chart at cornerback, which was already paper-thin.

DE Marcus Willoughby waived with injury designation

New Orleans Saints linebacker Marcus Willoughby (59) works on a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The part-time linebacker, part-time defensive end mainly focused on rushing the passer off the edge but there just weren't enough snaps to go around before his injury. He missed the Jaguars game altogether and now he's on the waiver wire.

P Nolan Cooney waived

New Orleans Saints punter Nolan Cooney, left, hugs quarterback Jameis Winston prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Cooney showed the highlights we expected, but they were separated by far too many off-target punts and short hangtimes. Blake Gillikin won the competition fair and square, but Cooney should still find work in this league if he can find a team willing to coach him up.

What's next?

The Saints have the next week -- including their final preseason game, against the Arizona Cardinals at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 28 -- to evaluate their roster and make final decisions on who cracks the Week 1 roster. That next deadline to cut down from 80 players to just 53 is 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Last week we saw the Saints make their five releases to remain compliant, only to file a dozen roster moves the next day while signing tryout free agents. It's all very much in flux this time of year so check back for updates.

