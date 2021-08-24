Saints roster bubble: Which players helped their case vs. Jaguars?

The next wave of NFL roster cuts is just hours away, meaning the New Orleans Saints must continue to whittle down their depth chart from 85 players to just 80. Next week’s final deadline will see teams trim down to the 53-player limit for the regular season, which raises the pressure on players on the roster bubble across the league.

So these preseason games are great opportunities to build a case for a job. And several Saints players on the bubble seized their chance with both hands. Here is who impressed during New Orleans’ win against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) catches a touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Few players needed a bounce-back game more than Humphrey. An up-and-down performance last week against the Ravens preceded a rough week in practice filled with sloppy routes and dropped passes, but he totally flipped the switch in front of the home crowd. Humphrey played bully ball, catching 4 of 5 targets to gain 74 yards and score a touchdown. He's got a great opportunity to seal the deal and win a spot on the opening-day depth chart if he keeps this up.

Landon Young

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The rookie has stayed in his natural position at left tackle despite practicing on the right side over the summer, and he's performed very well against other backups. He didn't allow a single pressure to the Jaguars defensive line and so far has yielded just one (a hurry) through two preseason games, totaling 26 snaps in pass protection. Versatility will do more to help him earn a roster spot than beating up on other teams' reserves, but it's encouraging progress. The Saints normally dress eight linemen on game days and keep nine on the active roster, and he's firmly in the mix.

Dwayne Washington

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is congratulated by running back Dwayne Washington (24) after his touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

All the talk of running backs has surrounded Tony Jones Jr.'s electric debut and Latavius Murray's disappointing two weeks (and Alvin Kamara's new breakfast cereal), but Washington did a lot to keep himself in the conversation. He averaged an efficient 4.0 yards per carry and caught a pair of late-game passes for 39 critical yards to keep Jacksonville's comeback bid out of reach. Combine that general competence on offense with his efforts on special teams and he's got a stronger case for the third running backs spot than either Murray or Devonta Freeman right now.

Wynton McManis

New Orleans Saints linebacker Wynton McManis (54) gestures between plays during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

There isn't much McManis could do to climb the depth chart at this point in the preseason, but credit to him for trying. He led all Saints players in special teams snaps (23) while making some plays in pass coverage, including a nice diving interception in the end zone off of Gardner Minshew. Those are all positives, and there are many previous versions of the Saints defense that would have loved to add him. But he's maybe the eighth-best player at the position right now behind the roster locks (Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, Pete Werner, and Zack Baun) and others on the bubble (Kaden Elliss, Chase Hansen, and Andrew Dowell). Hopefully he keeps up the effort.

