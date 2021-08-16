Saints roster bubble: Which players helped their case vs. Ravens?

Preseason games are all about opportunity. For many players, this is the first (and sometimes only) chance to dress out and show their coaches what they can do. For others, they need to show they can compete with NFL-quality opponents. And for several members of the New Orleans Saints, their exhibition game with the Baltimore Ravens was the opportunity they needed to make a splash and build their case for a job with roster cuts on the horizon. Here are four players who helped themselves:

Tony Jones Jr.

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Who saw this coming? With Alvin Kamara cheering from the sidelines and two veteran backs with stronger resumes ahead of him on the depth chart, Jones sprinted past both Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman as soon as he stepped on the field. He showed off great vision, made decisive cuts behind the second-string offensive line, and used just enough top-end speed to put the Ravens defense in a bind. And he even made sure to get a few reps in with the punt coverage and return units to show he can help out on special teams, too. Jones made enough noise to warrant further looks as the preseason continues.

Kaden Elliss

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Much of the talk surrounding linebackers has focused on Zack Baun, and for good reason. But Baun's job was never in jeopardy. Elliss has been working to fend off long shots like Andrew Dowell and Chase Hansen for the fifth spot in the lineup behind Baun, Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, and Pete Werner. And his efforts shown on Saturday night with a team-leading 6 tackles (5 solo), missing just once. Elliss also ran with the punt coverage unit and the field goal blocking team, showing added versatility

Eric Burrell

New Orleans Saints safety Eric Burrell (32) makes a catch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The Saints don't have many more competitive position groups than at safety, so it was great to see Burrell respond to his opportunity in Baltimore. He ranked among team leaders in tackles (5, all solo) and only missed one attempt while bagging two pressures including a sack. He also forced a fumble late in the game that gave his teammates on offense a shot to score. The only complaint I'd have about his game is that he didn't get any work with the special teams units. Maybe that opens up for him after this week's roster cuts.

Landon Young

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67) performs offensive line drills during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie sixth-round draft pick didn't get on the field until late in the evening (after Ethan Greenidge saw 39 snaps and two quarterback changes as the second-string left tackle, starting in place of Terron Armstead), but he looked more comfortable at his college position after the Saints tried to flip him to the right side throughout training camp. And he only allowed one pressure, a hurry, on 17 snaps in pass protection without drawing any penalties. It was a good start for his preseason and should help build some confidence in him from the coaches.

