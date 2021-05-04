Saints rookies share initial jersey numbers; ranking them from first to worst

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New Orleans Saints selected six rookies in the 2021 NFL draft, and the new additions have already chosen their initial jersey numbers. I’ve couched that for a good reason; some of these numbers are likely to change between now and Week 1’s kickoff as veteran players are released or traded, or simply choose to change jersey numbers now that the NFL has relaxed the rules on who can wear which digits (Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, for example, has set his eyes on No. 1). Last year, Zack Baun tried three different numbers during the summer until settling at No. 53.

But which Saints draft picks have made the best choices? After, all everyone knows that the number you wear is the greatest predictor of NFL success. Totally. For sure. Here’s my quick ranking of each rookie’s first choice:

DT Payton Turner, No. 98

https://twitter.com/UHCougarFB/status/1388122585410555905 Good pick here by the first rounder. It's a strong look and, while not as dynamic as something in the 50's, it will look great on a big rookie who figures to move inside and rush against guards and centers from time to time. On a somber note, this really puts a stamp on the end of the Sheldon Rankins era. Here's hoping he finds his shimmy again with the Jets (except for their game with the Saints, of course).

RT Landon Young, No. 67

The sixth rounder made a great choice, putting up the not-too-hefty six-seven combo (coincidentally, Young is listed as 6-foot-7 on the team website). Like Turner, he could have gone with a trendier pick in the 50's, but this is a strong, understated, lunchpail-and-hardhat choice. And he gets to continue wearing his college number, which has to feel great. This number wasn't used by the Saints during the 2020 season, but former Saints right guard Larry Warford took it to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019. That's as good an omen as any.

WR Kawaan Baker, No. 14

Not a bad choice. I'll admit that I'm a sucker for receivers wearing numbers in the 80's (especially rookies) as part of an old-school "earn your stripes" mindset, because numbers in the teens are so coveted. But it's still a good look so I can't hate on it. Baker wore No. 15 in college, which is owned by Trevor Siemian for now, so this makes sense as an alternative. Tommylee Lewis rejoined the Saints late in the 2020 season and found that his old No. 11 had been taken by Deonte Harris, an All-Pro return man who wasn't coming off of it any time soon. So Lewis wore No. 14 instead for a few weeks.

QB Ian Book, No. 16

Come on man, Joe Montana's number? I get it because it's a Notre Dame quarterback-gone-pro rite of passage, but you can't put that kind of target on your back. Even Taysom Hill knew better than to chase Steve Young's No. 8 as another BYU prospect. This number was worn by veteran wideout Maurice Harris last year, though Harris was cut before training camp and it was picked up by Bennie Fowler until his season ended on injured reserve. It was also used by fan-favorite receiver Lance Moore in the earlier days of the Sean Payton era.

CB Paulson Adebo, No. 29

Ugh, man. Adebo went with the heftiest number a defensive back could choose outside the 30's. You have to hope that he's planning to change later on, though his college jersey (No. 11) is currently taken. Maybe he could switch to No. 22 if Gardner-Johnson gets his wish and makes a bold move to No. 1.

LB Pete Werner, No. 20

Look, I was in favor of the expanded jersey number rules, but this makes me think it was a mistake. Yes, Werner wore No. 20 at Ohio State. And sure, it's a better choice than No. 40, which may have been his choice under the old rules. But this is a number for a lockdown defensive back -- if anyone should be wearing it, it's Marcus Williams, who starred in No. 20 at Utah before putting together a very good NFL career. It's a travesty. Maybe someone close to Werner can talk him into moving to something in the 50's once the roster thins out.

Bonus Round: Undrafted free agent jersey numbers

So the Saints updated their online roster with the initial jersey picks for undrafted rookies, and good for them. Here's my bonus lightning round power rankings:

  1. DT Josiah Bronson, No. 91

  2. P Nolan Cooney, No. 5

  3. LB Shaq Smith, No. 58

  4. TE Dylan Soehner, No. 89

  5. S Trill Williams, No. 33

  6. OL Mike Brown, No. 68

  7. S Eric Burrell, No. 32

  8. RB Stevie Scott III, No. 34

  9. CB Lawrence Woods, No. 35

  10. OL Alex Hoffman, No. 79

  11. CB Bryce Thompson, No. 31

Props to Bronson for taking on Trey Hendrickson's No. 91, and to Soehner for continuing Josh Hill's legacy with no. 89. Hopefully Smith taking No. 58 doesn't fully shut the door on a Kwon Alexander reunion once he's recovered from Achilles surgery. Cooney made a great pick and he'll need the good energy a single-digit jersey brings in his titanic training camp battle. Williams is redeemed for choosing something in the 30's by going with Jabari Greer's old No. 33, but Thompson is punished for invoking Jairus Byrd. How has No. 31 not been banned for defensive backs?

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Jason Verrett going back to college jersey number

    Jason Verrett wore the No. 2 jersey at TCU. Now he'll wear it with the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Jets head coach Robert Saleh breaks down team's draft picks so far | 2021 NFL Draft

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talked to SNY's Jeane Coakley on the second night of the 2021 NFL Draft, and Saleh shared his thoughts on the team's picks so far, and his big plans for Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Elijah Moore.

  • Jaquiski Tartt changes jersey number

    Jaquiski Tartt has been No. 29 his entire career with the 49ers. That'll change this season.

  • Lions host free agent TE Darren Fells for possible return to Detroit

    Fells played well for Detroit in 2017

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Bears and Pats excel as Steelers and Packers fumble

    Chicago made an aggressive – and impressive move – for the talented Justin Fields while Pittsburgh overreached to take a running back Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, center, poses with team owner Robert Kraft, left, and team president Jonathan Kraft after his selection by the New England Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Winners Chicago Bears: Chicago had the most to shout about after the dust settled in Cleveland. The Bears executed the finest move of the weekend when they traded up to snag Justin Fields at the expense of first- and fifth-round picks this year, and a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022. Aggressive decisions like this are often a desperate reach but getting such an all-round talented quarterback at No 11 feels like an unmitigated steal. Fields being given breathing room to learn while veteran Andy Dalton starts in September points to a very bright future. Indeed, Bears head coach Matt Nagy saw the same blueprint work when he was at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes acted as Alex Smith’s back-up in his rookie season. Chicago followed up the Fields pick by addressing their threadbare offensive line in the second round with right tackle Teven Jenkins, who should be an instant starter and will be a much-needed upgrade in Chicago’s run and pass blocking. Finally, the Bears may have pulled off another solid-gold steal when they picked Thomas Graham Jr down in round six. The cornerback opted out in 2020 but his previous three stellar seasons with Oregon point to a sky-high upside. New England Patriots: The scrutiny of Mac Jones’ shrank the moment San Francisco passed on him at No 3. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have decided he needed more juice, in the form of Trey Lance, or San Francisco might have never been in the market for Jones at all. But, as Jones tumbled all the way down to 15, all of negativity aimed his way was wiped away. New England are now the proud owners of the most accurate quarterbacks available, a perfect fit for Bill Belichick. Jones has little running ability but he is excellent when working from inside the pocket, and the comparison with Tom Brady is naturally hard to avoid. Obviously Jones is not guaranteed even a sliver of Brady’s success but Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be delighted to be working with a talent who would have fit so easily into his pocket-passing schemes from New England’s glory years. The draft only got better for New England in round two. I had defensive tackle Christian Barmore pegged for the Pats with their first pick, so for him to slide all the way to No 38 was a huge surprise. He was comfortably the best interior lineman going, a consistently fearsome pass rusher for Alabama. Barmore’s small sample size from college, with production against small schools, offers some risk but his athletic ability is undeniable. Barmore is another steal, and New England look set to rise from the mat quickly and be a serious contender in 2021.Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles round off the weekend’s big winners with the eye-catching addition of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback and a solid third option at receiver in Josh Palmer. Completing the offensive line rebuild for quarterback Justin Herbert may have been a no brainer for the Chargers but the record-breaking rookie’s second season can only be enhanced with Slater, who was a true star in college. He was a true blocking menace, and allowed no sacks and only five pressures in 355 snaps when pass protecting in 2019. Slater is a 300lbs miracle for Herbert, who was hostage to 21 pressures per game in 2020. Samuel Jr is a welcome boost on the other side of the ball for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too. Los Angeles’ new-look zonal defense now boasts a cornerback with a forced incompletion rate of over 20% across his career with Florida State. The Chargers’ brutal record of seven one-score losses last season could be reversed with Slater on receiver patrol. Finally, the Chargers should be thrilled by pilfering Palmer with the 77th pick. The receiver’s stock suffered from having poor production but that is more an indictment of his quarterback in Tennessee than anything in his control. Palmer has searing pace, demonstrated when beating new Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II deep last season. He is another new face for Herbert to get excited about, a serious target behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Losers Najee Harris may well turn out to have been a reach as a first-round pick. Photograph: Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh’s reputation as master draftsmen took a significant dent this year. Yes, the Steelers need a running back, and they may finally have a legitimate successor to Le’Veon Bell in Najee Harris, but he may end up routinely brutalised behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. A running back in the opening round is a consensus reach, one Pittsburgh should have avoided. James Robinson’s jump from scrapheap to show stopping 1,000 yard season for the Jaguars last season should have been a recent enough example to help avoid an itchy trigger finger. Harris is an excellent pass catcher but not a three-down back, and is the second-worst pick of the draft considering the Steelers’ holes at corner and on the edge as well as o-line. As for the worst pick? Your wooden spoon is in the mail for Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas.Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers meet Aaron Rodgers (hopefully). The Packers finally picked up a pass catcher for their great quarterback but it could be much too little, too late. The reigning MVP’s desire to leave Green Bay was arguably the draft’s biggest story, but whatever happens the waters appear, at minimum, temporarily muddied to the detriment of the team. Should Aaron stay, Amari is an excellent slot receiver and should ease the unceasing workload on Devante Adams’ shoulders. Elsewhere the Packers addressed the need for help at corner and center in round one and two respectively but with head-scratching selections in Eric Stokes and Josh Myers. Better prospects at both positions were available, notably Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback.

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Report: Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James out for season with torn Achilles, which could cost him $10 million

    Ja'Wuan James signed a four-year, $51 million deal in 2019. He has appeared in three games for Denver.

  • Browns draft pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah denies having heart issues: 'You’ve got to get it from the source'

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fell to the Browns at No. 52, and they're not concerned about his health at all.

  • Column: Another long road back for slumping Henrik Stenson

    The tee markers at the Valspar Championship were paint cans, except they were filled with sand. This would have been useful information for Henrik Stenson, known to take out his frustrations on inanimate objects. Five years removed from his summer of silver — a claret jug at Royal Troon, an Olympic medal in Rio de Janeiro — the Swede has not finished in the top 20 in the 23 individual tournaments he has played worldwide since ending 2019 with a victory in the Bahamas.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Emma Hayes 'overwhelmed with emotion' leading Chelsea to first Women's Champions League final

    The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Khem Birch among top options

    Have you made it to the stretch run of the fantasy basketball playoffs? Consider these pickups for a lineup boost.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 3 instant grades

    The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.

  • Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

    Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

  • Browns sign Damion Square

    With unrestricted free agents no longer factoring into the compensatory draft pick formula, the Browns announced they’ve signed Damion Square on Tuesday. Square spent the last seven seasons with the Chargers, playing 81 games for the club with 24 starts. While mainly used in a rotational role on the line, he hasn’t missed a game [more]

  • Penalty report: Three Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut infractions post-Kansas

    NASCAR officials issued penalties for lug-nut violations Tuesday to three Cup Series teams after last weekend’s event at Kansas Speedway. Each team’s crew chief was fined $10,000 after their cars were found with a single unsecured lug nut following Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400. Those infractions fell under the heading of Section 10.9.10.4 in the […]

  • Cowboys News: Vander option declined, worst NFC East draft haul, new depth charts

    It's put up or shut up time for Leighton Vander Esch as his fifth-year option was declined. Various outlets grade the Cowboys draft picks.

  • Inside the Bengals decision to take Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell-- and why it's a mistake

    We finally have somewhat of an answer as to why they went with Chase instead.