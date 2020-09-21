Saints rookies Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun to make their 2020 debut

Last week, just two rookies got on the field for the New Orleans Saints: tight end Adam Trautman (who played 7 snaps on offense and 9 on special teams) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (23 snaps on defense). But that’s going to change in a big way in Week 2.

The Saints are expected to have their first-round draft pick in the lineup, with former Michigan center Cesar Ruiz filling in at right guard. Ruiz missed the season opener while recovering from a training camp ankle injury, but he turned in two full days of practice and should dress out for this kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders.

We won’t know for certain until the Saints begin their pre-game warmups at Allegiant Stadium, but it makes more sense to slot Ruiz in at right guard where he can continue to pick up the cadence from second-year center Erik McCoy. But the offensive line should play better as a whole wherever he ends up starting.

And Ruiz will be joined by the other top Saints draft pick, Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. Baun missed time in training camp with a tweaked hamstring, so the Saints gave him an extra week of practice to get up to speed before deciding he was game ready. But New Orleans played just three snaps in a base defense with three linebackers in Week 1, so Baun’s contributions will likely come on special teams.

Saints coach Sean Payton said as much in his Sept. 19 conference call: “He is going to be up in this game. A lot of it had to do with just a decision in regards to the kicking game. He’s doing well, he is healthy. He’s had a good week of work. You will see him a lot in special teams. No specific reason.”

The Saints ruled out second-year linebacker Chase Hansen after he suffered a hip injury in practice, and Hansen played 13 special teams snaps (as many as punter Thomas Morstead and tight end Josh Hill) in Week 1. So Hansen’s absence opens an immediate vacancy for Baun in the game’s third phase, but it’s unclear how often he’ll run with the defense. For now, he’s behind starting strong side linebacker Kaden Elliss on the depth chart.

New Orleans could play more base looks against the run-based Raiders offense and star running back Josh Jacobs, and Baun has more positional flexibility than Elliss or Hansen (he often played on the line of scrimmage at Wisconsin). So there may be more opportunities for him outside the kicking game than it appears at first glance, but if that’s the case Payton is keeping it to himself. Would he do that?