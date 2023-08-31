Saints say rookie RB Kendre Miller dealing with new hamstring injury

This is discouraging: rookie New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is now managing a new hamstring injury after a knee issue slowed him down throughout the summer, per head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen declined to say whether Miller would be able to return in time for Week 1’s home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10. But the team’s latest roster moves may tell us something about the state of the depth chart.

The Saints are already thin at running back with Alvin Kamara suspended the first three games. They shuffled the depth chart a bit by signing rookie runner Jordan Mims and swapping first-year pro Ellis Merriweather for a veteran they know well in Tony Jones Jr., both moves on the practice squad.

With just Miller, Jamaal Williams and Kirk Merritt (who missed most of the preseason with a groin injury) remaining on the 53-man roster, the Saints are suddenly looking less-stable in the backfield than they were just a few weeks ago. That’s going to make for tough sledding against one of the league’s best run defenses.

