Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended 6 games for PEDs

The Saints drafted Jake Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener will miss the first six games of the season after the NFL suspended him for violating its performance enhancing drugs policy, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Statement from NFL:



“Jake Haener of the Saints has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.



Haener will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 16” — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 6, 2023

The Saints took Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after he spent his last three collegiate seasons at Fresno State (coincidentally, the same school new Saints quarterback Derek Carr attended from 2019 to 2013). Haener is listed as the Saints' fourth quarterback behind Carr, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Haener completed 38-of-72 passes in three preseason games this summer with 395 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions. He's perhaps most well-known for his viral team photos where he posed with a wide range of emotions.