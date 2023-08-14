Saints' rookie kicker may not look like an NFL player, but made game-winning field goal

Blake Grupe is an undrafted rookie kicker for the Saints who, at 5-foot-7 and 156 pounds, doesn't look like an NFL player. So he could laugh it off when stadium security tried to stop him from getting on the field before the game, and then tried to keep him out of the players' area of the stadium after he had kicked the game-winning field goal, showered and changed.

Grupe detailed his amusing night on Twitter, saying that security told him he needed a credential for pregame warmups (sideline staff need credentials, but players don't), then after he made the last-second field goal that won the game for the Saints, security once again tried to keep him out of a players-only area after he had taken his uniform off.

"Step 1: get questioned walking onto the field pregame for not having credentials," Grupe wrote on his 3,000-follower Twitter account. "Step 2: hit a game winner. Step 3: get stopped by security thinking I was a fan when trying to walk out the player exit. Stay humble. Thankful. Great team win!"

Grupe is a long shot to make the Saints' roster in his competition with Wil Lutz, but for now, he's an NFL player. Even if he has to persuade people to believe him.