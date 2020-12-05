Saints roll out a long list of roster moves before Week 13 Falcons rematch

We’re in a tight spot. The New Orleans Saints put the finishing touches on their roster for Week 13’s game with the Atlanta Falcons by reporting seven different roster moves on the NFL daily transactions wire, moving players to and from the active roster, practice squad, and injured reserve list. All of this movement isn’t necessarily what you want to see late in the season, especially with franchise quarterback Drew Brees out of action, but here we are.

New Orleans was already shorthanded due to offensive linemen Terron Armstead, their starting left tackle, and Derrick Kelly, a second-year backup, sequestered on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tack on four absences for injuries and the loss of rookie receiver Marquez Callaway to injured reserve and, well, you get this lengthy list of transactions. Let’s start at the top:

WR #12 Marquez Callaway to injured reserve

The first-year pro exited last week’s game with the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, and he’ll go on ice for at least three weeks while recovering. Possibly longer depending on the severity of the damage. He’s been impressive whenever his number has been called; hopefully this isn’t it for his rookie year.

DT #98 Sheldon Rankins from injured reserve

Rankins has healed up after dealing with his own knee injury, and should suit up again for the Saints after missing four games on I.R. It may take some time for him to get back into his groove, but he ranked among the Saints’ leaders in pressures created at midseason before he was knocked out of action.

CB #30 Grant Haley signed from practice squad

Haley will join Ken Crawley as a last-resort option should the Saints secondary suffer any more losses; starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins was already ruled out and his go-to backup, Patrick Robinson, is questionable after a Friday hamstring injury. Haley came to New Orleans early this season after appearing in 25 games with the New York Giants; before that, he was coached by Saints special teams assistant Phil Galiano at Penn State.

WR #14 Tommylee Lewis promoted to game-day roster

With returns ace Deonte Harris questionable to play after missing two weeks with a neck injury and both of his backups (Callaway and Ty Montgomery) unavailable due to their own ailments, Saints fans might see Lewis out there on punts and kickoffs. He’s the only eligible player with experience at it besides Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, who have more critical roles to fill against the Falcons. Austin Carr filled in here last week, but this time the Saints are going with Lewis.

DE #69 Anthony Zettel promoted to game-day roster

Zettel signed with the Saints practice squad at the same time as Haley, and now he’ll get his chance to round out the defensive ends rotation with third-year pro Marcus Davenport sidelined by a concussion. Another Penn State product, Zettel has bounced around the league and appeared in 53 games for four different teams (the Lions, Browns, Bengals, and 49ers, for the folks keeping score at home), including the playoffs.

OL #64 Will Clapp to game-day roster (COVID-19 replacement)

It makes sense for the Saints to have Clapp at the ready considering how short-handed they are up front. Left guard Andrus Peat is ready to make his return after missing time with a concussion, but the absences at left tackle and further down the depth chart at guard make an experienced backup like Clapp valuable.

WR #83 Juwan Johnson to game-day roster (COVID-19 replacement)

Johnson, another rookie receiver, is poised to make his third game appearance for the Saints this year. He last took the field in Week 8’s game with the Bears, leading New Orleans’ receivers in snaps played (64), though he went just 1-of-3 as a receiver to gain 5 yards. A big-bodied blocking specialist, he should help create opportunities for the Saints running game out on the perimeter.