Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'
After 20 NFL seasons, Drew Brees announced his retirement from the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
A Super Bowl winner and the league's all-time leader in passing yards and completions, Brees' exit prompted an outpouring of appreciation and thanks in the NFL. And for the teams he tormented over the years, well — at least one's not so sad to see him go.
'We won't miss you'
We thank you, @drewbrees.
But, we won't miss you. pic.twitter.com/MkA0W9ak9o
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 14, 2021
Congratulations on an incredible career, @drewbrees. pic.twitter.com/aHIMLonUmp
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 14, 2021
Congrats on retirement, @drewbrees!
Peyton didn't have time for another video, but figured this would do. 😅 pic.twitter.com/s5g0EA8JO5
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 14, 2021
Respect 🤝 #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/9Ii7HBYZH8
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 14, 2021
Happy retirement legend!! The game will miss you @drewbrees #AllDay pic.twitter.com/fgF5pEHgr9
— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) March 14, 2021
Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021
One of the best to ever do @drewbrees pic.twitter.com/JrNoCAVJdi
— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) March 14, 2021
The Saints, who turned from a laughing stock to an NFL power during the Brees era, showed their former quarterback love from ownership to the coaching staff to his teammates.
Mrs. Benson on @DrewBrees ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/pXuaa1CV6Y
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021
You came to us at our lowest point.
You led us to our highest.
You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness.
We are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact you and your family had on this city. #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/HljWp4NG2K
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021
“I am forever grateful for what he has done for our team, our community, and for me personally,"
- @SeanPayton on @DrewBrees ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/aNDyxnfJ8H
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021
Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!!!!!! Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!! #1 pic.twitter.com/4HIW2xGhK0
— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 14, 2021
