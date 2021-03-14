  • Oops!
Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

Jason Owens
·2 min read
After 20 NFL seasons, Drew Brees announced his retirement from the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

A Super Bowl winner and the league's all-time leader in passing yards and completions, Brees' exit prompted an outpouring of appreciation and thanks in the NFL. And for the teams he tormented over the years, well — at least one's not so sad to see him go.

'We won't miss you'

The Saints, who turned from a laughing stock to an NFL power during the Brees era, showed their former quarterback love from ownership to the coaching staff to his teammates.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, center left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

