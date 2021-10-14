Which NFL broadcasts will New Orleans receive with the Saints on bye?
NFL Week 6: Which games will New Orleans receive during Saints' bye?
Joe Judge said 'it looks positive' for Daniel Jones to play Sunday, as he was back out on the practice field.
Hear from the Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers at the Charlotte Roval, including Joey Logano's reaction to the latest Harvick-Elliott run-in.
Justin Herbert led the Chargers to another impressive win last Sunday, but was it enough to vault him to the top of D.J. Bean's updated NFL QB Power Rankings entering Week 6?
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
When asked if he could name all the Bears QBs since he's been starting, Aaron Rodgers could only name four. See which four those were.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
The resignation of head coach Jon Gruden on Monday not only left the Las Vegas Raiders without a head coach but without a play-caller as well. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will now handle the play-calling for the Raiders moving forward after Gruden’s departure from the team. [more]
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
For those who haven’t been following along, this legal fight isn’t going well for the league.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
Brian Flores is reasonably certain of this much: None of his players will be smoking cigarettes inside the Miami Dolphins locker room at halftime on Sunday. Sunday’s Dolphins game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the third time that Flores coaches an NFL game in London; he was on the New England staffs that won blowouts at Wembley Stadium in 2009 and 2012. Flores served one game as defensive coordinator for the Napoli Briganti, an Italian club team.
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
Derek Carr spoke for the first time since head coach Jon Gruden submitted his resignation.
One ESPN host questions how real the injury to Derek Stingley Jr is.
Here's the latest about injuries to several Bears players heading into a Week 6 divisional showdown against the Packers.