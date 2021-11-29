Saints Ring of Honor to induct Hall of Fame semifinalist Sam Mills vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints are playing on another big stage this week after honoring Drew Brees at halftime of their Thanksgiving Day nightcap, and they’re taking the opportunity to recognize another iconic former member of the black and gold: “Dome Patrol” linebacker Sam Mills, who will be posthumously inducted to the team’s Ring of Honor during their game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Mills made it to the semifinalist stage in Pro Football Hall of Fame voting again this year, his fifth appearance since first making the cut in 2016. Hopefully the Hall of Fame voters will come together and insure Mills’ legacy lives on, joining his legendary teammate Rickey Jackson. Former Saints cornerback Eric Allen is also among the Hall of Fame semifinalists on the 26-man ballot.

In any case, Mills and Jackson will be together in the Saints Ring of Honor — an exclusive tradition separate from the team’s hall of fame, featuring Pro Football Hall of Famers like Jackson, Morten Andersen, and Willie Roaf, as well as Archie Manning, Will Smith, and Tom Benson. Maybe this added recognition for Mills’ achievements can help get him over the hump and into Canton.

