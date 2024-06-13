Saints revive interest in Aarons

[Getty Images]

Southampton are ready to revive their interest in Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

The Saints want to sign the right-back after returning to the Premier League but Aarons is also being tracked by a number of other top-flight clubs.

Aarons was close to a move to St Mary's last summer before moving to Bournemouth for Premier League football.

Southampton, along with Leeds United, agreed a fee with Norwich City - only for the Cherries to make a last-gasp move to snatch the former England Under-21 international in a £12m deal.

But, after winning the Championship play-offs by beating Leeds 1-0 at Wembley last month, boss Russell Martin wants to bolster his squad with the 24-year-old.

Aarons made just 13 Premier League starts for the Cherries last season, and 23 appearances in total, after a persistent hamstring injury hampered his debut campaign.

Before that, he made over 200 appearances for Norwich, helping the Canaries win two Championship titles, and was in the academy when Martin was captain at Carrow Road.

Ryan Fraser is also close to agreeing a permanent move back to St Mary's after a successful loan from Newcastle United last season.

The club also remain in talks with out-of-contract Che Adams amid interest from Wolves and Nottingham Forest, while the striker also has options in Serie A, Major League Soccer and the Saudio Pro League.