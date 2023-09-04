Saints reveal new jersey numbers for practice squad RB’s Tony Jones Jr., Jordan Mims

The New Orleans Saints announced jersey numbers for recently-signed practice squad running backs Tony Jones Jr. and Jordan Mims on the team’s official website roster; update your home rosters accordingly.

Jones is wearing the same No. 34 jersey that he last used in New Orleans. He’s also worn Nos. 21 and 37 in black and gold, and it’s interesting that they were both available when he signed. Someone must have already laid claim to them after the Saints released cornerbacks Bradley Roby (No. 21) and Troy Pride Jr. (No. 37). Who that may be is uncertain. Or maybe Jones just wanted to go with the same uniform number he used in his last stop with the Saints.

As for Mims: the rookie out of Fresno State swearing No. 35, which is what he also wore with the Buffalo Bills after signing with them as an undrafted free agent this spring. In college he went with Nos. 7 and 22, neither of which were available for him in New Orleans. Taysom Hill and Rashid Shaheed got to them first.

These two backs on the practice squad round out the depth chart. With Alvin Kamara (No. 41) suspended, the Saints will be leaning heavily on their veteran free agent pickup Jamaal Williams (No. 30) and, if he’s healthy, third-round rookie draft pick Kendre Miller (No. 25). They also have former wide receiver Kirk Merritt (No. 33) on the 53-man roster as a Kamara-style change-of-pace back, which is the role envisioned for Mims, too.

