Saints reunite with former RB Mark Ingram in trade with Texans

Trade! The #Texans are sending veteran RB Mark Ingram to the #Saints, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A reunion in New Orleans, where Ingram started his career. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 27, 2021

We’ve got a trade! The New Orleans Saints brought back Mark Ingram, the franchise leader in touchdown carries (50), who will have an opportunity to compete with his old friend Alvin Kamara in holding onto the title (Kamara is up to 44, and counting). Ingram will also have a chance to earn the New Orleans record for rushing yards, trailing the legendary Deuce McAllister by just 89 yards in his Saints career.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported the news of a Saints trade with the Houston Texans. Pelissero added that while compensation is still being negotiated, “the trade (is) expected to involve late-round future picks.” That could mean a potential pick swap rather than the Saints giving up any assets in full, but we’ll keep an eye out for details.

The Saints struggled to find a worthy replacement for injured No. 2 runner Tony Jones Jr., cycling through a series of veterans like Devine Ozgibo and Ty Montgomery with Ryquell Armstead and Lamar Miller on the practice squad. Now they get someone they know they can trust — and lean on — in their former first round draft pick. So what jersey will he be wearing after C.J. Gardner-Johnson took his “deuce deuce”?

