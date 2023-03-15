Saints reunite college teammates Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill

Now this is cool: Jamaal Williams became the charismatic face of the Detroit Lions last year while scoring a league-leading 17 touchdown runs, but now he’s joining the New Orleans Saints as a free agent — where he’ll reunite with his old college teammate Taysom Hill. Hill and Williams formed a dangerous zone-read combo at BYU that saw the two of them rack up a combined 1,978 rushing yards and 20 touchdown runs in 2016 and 2,577 rushing yards with 17 scoring runs in 2013. They totaled more than 6,200 rushing yards together from 2012 to 2016.

The two were very close in college, and you can get an idea of their chemistry from this 11-minute joint interview at BYU’s 2016 Media Day. They were actually together briefly on the Green Bay Packers during the 2017 preseason, only for Hill to be released. The Saints picked him up off of waivers, and the rest is history. Now they’re together again.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire