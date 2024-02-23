Saints to restructure Derek Carr's contract

The Saints' annual parade of contract restructures continues with their quarterback.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New Orleans is converting a portion of Carr's $30 million base salary to a signing bonus. That is expected to provide about $23 million in cap savings for the club.

The Saints signed Carr to a four-year deal just over a year ago on March 6 following his release from the Raiders on Feb. 14.

In 17 games, Carr completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,878 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Saints in 2023. He led the club to a 9-8 record.