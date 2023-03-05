Saints restructure Demario Davis and Taysom Hill contracts in big step towards salary cap compliance

The Saints have restructured the contracts of LB Demario Davis and TE Taysom Hill by converting base salary into a signing bonus, creating $12.724M in 2023 cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2023

Bang: the New Orleans Saints completed another big step towards getting under the 2023 salary cap by restructuring their contracts with Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill, per ESPN’s Field Yates, saving more than $12,724,000 against the 2023 salary cap.

As is often the case for these restructures in New Orleans, both players will receive a large chunk of their initial base salary in the form of a new signing bonus, which will toll over future seasons for accounting purposes.

This was another expected move, and it gets the Saints within punching distance of the salary cap — pretty soon they’ll be looking to open up spending-room beneath it, not just complying with league rules in reaching it. New Orleans is still over the cap by an estimated $18.1 million, but they can get in the clear with further restructures for cornerback Marshon Lattimore (saving over $10 million) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (opening up another $10 million), among other moves.

More salary cap!

