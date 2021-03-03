Saints restructure David Onyemata’s contract, re-sign J.T. Gray

The Saints are looking for ways to open up cap space and they created a little bit by reworking defensive tackle David Onyemata‘s contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has converted some of Onyemata’s $7 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move will add to Onyemata’s cap hit in 2022, but opens up $4.34 million in space this year.

Onyemata had 44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, and an interception during the 2020 season.

Rapoport also reports that the team has re-signed impending restricted free agent defensive back J.T. Gray. It is a two-year deal worth $4 million with $2 million in guaranteed money.

Gray has been a core special teams player while also playing 40 defensive snaps over the last two seasons. He has 25 tackles and three fumble recoveries over that span.

