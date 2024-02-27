Saints restructure Carl Granderson's contract, move more cap charges to future seasons

The Saints are continuing to work on getting under the 2024 salary cap, while putting themselves even further over the 2025 salary cap.

The latest move is to convert some of edge rusher Carl Granderson's 2024 base salary into a signing bonus that can be spread over the remaining three seasons of Granderson's contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

This year, that means Granderson will cost only $5.25 million against the Saints' salary cap, per OverTheCap.com. That's a good deal for the player who led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2023.

The bad news is, Granderson's cap hits now increase to $11.7 million in 2025, $16.8 million in 2026 and $16.8 million in 2027. Moves like this are why the Saints are going to continue to have salary cap problems in future years.