Saints resale ticket prices are some of the cheapest in the NFL

The vibes surrounding the New Orleans Saints are great right now, which is a big improvement over the start of the offseason. Retaining Dennis Allen as head coach was an unpopular move with a vocal segment of the fanbase. So was the decision to keep Pete Carmichael Jr. at offensive coordinator. New Orleans didn’t exactly wow many fans while averaging their fewest points per game in decades and posting their first losing season in the first year without Sean Payton at the helm.

So it isn’t too surprising to see that the average Saints ticket price ranks low around the league. According to TicketSmarter, the average resale price of Saints tickets is $237, which ranks as the 6th-cheapest in the NFL.

Now, that isn’t a big drop from last season’s — on average, resale tickets were valued at $241. But only the Atlanta Falcons ($196), Houston Texans ($216), Arizona Cardinals ($220), Cleveland Browns ($228), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($234) cost less on average. Tampa Bay led that group with eight wins in 2022, but they’re actively sinking back where they belong without Tom Brady lifting them up to the surface.

Still, Saints fans are dedicated, and tens of thousands of them will be crowding the Caesars Superdome in the fall. After opening the season with the Tennessee Titans in September, New Orleans will host some high-profile matchups with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and New York Giants, in addition to their usual NFC South rivalry games. The Who Dat Nation is known for creating a raucous home atmosphere, and this season should be no different.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire