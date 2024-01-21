Saints request interview with Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is on the list of offensive coordinator candidates in New Orleans.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Saints have requested permission to interview Johnson for the post. The Saints fired Pete Carmichael after the end of the regular season.

Johnson spent time with the 49ers, Colts, and Vikings before getting his current job last year. He worked with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and Stroud's quick transition to life in the NFL helped the Texans win the AFC South and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Saints are unlikely to be playing a rookie quarterback in 2024, but Johnson's successful partnership with Stroud could make him their choice to work with Derek Carr as they try to capture the division title that has eluded them in recent years.