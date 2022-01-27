Saints request head coach interviews with Aaron Glenn, Byron Leftwich

Bang: the New Orleans Saints have begun filing requests for interviews with head coach candidates, and we already know two of the names on their list. One of them is familiar in former Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, now with the Detroit Lions — Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer first reported news of Glenn’s interview request.

But the Saints are also looking outside of the Sean Payton coaching tree in search of his replacement. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team requested a meeting with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Schefter adds that Glenn, Leftwich, and New Orleans’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen are among the candidates for the job.

Hopefully the Saints aren’t meeting with these two just to satisfy Rooney Rule compliance in considering minority candidates before handing the job to Allen. There’s a good chance Allen ends up being their preference for replacing Payton, but they need to seriously evaluate all of their options before reaching that decision. Just handing the job to Allen without question is a recipe for disaster. Stay tuned as the situation develops.

List