Saints reportedly fire offensive staff, including longtime OC Pete Carmichael

The New Orleans Saints parted ways with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and some members of his staff, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns were among the cuts, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Now, the team is tasked with mounting a major offensive change for the first time since 2009. Carmichael joined the coaching staff in 2006 as part of Sean Payton's initial group. He was promoted to lead the offense three years later. While Carmichael had the offensive coordinator title for 15 seasons, he only had sole play-calling responsibilities for the last two. Payton held on to those duties for much of his tenure.

The 52-year-old was the last remaining staff member to remain with the team continuously during the 18-year stretch since Payton's hiring, as noted by NewOrleans.Football reporter Mike Triplett. He leaves the franchise having facilitated some stellar offensive seasons, highlighted by the 2009 Super Bowl victory led by Drew Brees.

The Saints finished 9-8 this season and didn't make the playoffs, finishing second in the NFC South. It was Dennis Allen's second season as head coach and a two-game improvement from the last campaign. Allen was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach when Payton left the Saints in January of 2022.

This story will be updated.