Saints report: St. Scholastica softball's 18-game winning streak snapped

May 1—No. 17 St. Scholastica won the opener 10-2 in five innings before dropping its first UMAC game of the season 3-1 to Bethany Lutheran Friday in a softball doubleheader before 50 in Mankato, Minnesota.

The loss snapped the Saints' 18-game winning streak.

Nicole Anders and Olivia Howe each had three hits and three RBIs as the Saints pounded out 15 hits in the opener. Anders also scored four runs while Haley Rosenthal got the pitching win, allowing only three hits and one earned run in five innings, with two strikeouts and four walks.

St. Scholastica offensive production went quiet in the rematch as Kassidy Cunningham tossed a six-hitter with eight strikeouts to only one walk for Bethany Lutheran (17-13 overall, 10-2 UMAC). Trailing 1-0, Cunningham's RBI single tied it in the fifth before the Vikings pushed across two runs in the sixth despite only getting one hit as two runners scored on a bases-loaded fielder's choice.

Grace Hadlich, the only CSS player with multiple hits in both games, had two hits in the second game to lead the Saints (30-4, 13-1), who outhit Bethany Lutheran 6-5 but could only muster Mara Seurer's second-inning run.

Aislind Dail has reached base in 17 straight games for CSS, which has won 30 games for the first time since 2015.