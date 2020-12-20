Saints report short list of inactive players vs. Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints filed their list of inactive players for Week 15’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it didn’t feature many surprises. In addition to the two injured starters previously ruled out — guard Nick Easton (concussion) and nose tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder) — backup guard Derrick Kelly, running back Ty Montgomery, and cornerback Ken Crawley will not be dressing out.

Here’s the full list of inactives from each team:

From the Saints:

OG Nick Easton (concussion)

NT Malcom Brown (shoulder)

OL Derrick Kelly

RB Ty Montgomery

CB Ken Crawley

From the Chiefs:

CB BoPete Keyes

RB Darwin Thompson

LB Damien Wilson

OT Mike Remmers

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

DE Tim Ward

DT Khalen Saunders

List