Saints report short list of inactive players vs. Chiefs
The New Orleans Saints filed their list of inactive players for Week 15’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it didn’t feature many surprises. In addition to the two injured starters previously ruled out — guard Nick Easton (concussion) and nose tackle Malcom Brown (shoulder) — backup guard Derrick Kelly, running back Ty Montgomery, and cornerback Ken Crawley will not be dressing out.
Here’s the full list of inactives from each team:
From the Saints:
OG Nick Easton (concussion)
NT Malcom Brown (shoulder)
OL Derrick Kelly
RB Ty Montgomery
CB Ken Crawley
From the Chiefs:
CB BoPete Keyes
RB Darwin Thompson
LB Damien Wilson
OT Mike Remmers
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
DE Tim Ward
DT Khalen Saunders
