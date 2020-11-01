Saints report multiple roster moves before Week 8 kickoff vs. Bears

With absences mounting in the receiving corps, the New Orleans Saints made a handful of roster moves in the leadup to Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. They called up a trio of wide receivers from their practice squad as well as a reserve offensive lineman, which makes sense with starting right guard Nick Easton still sidelined by an Oct. 12 concussion.

Still, it will take everything this group has got to help replace Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Marquez Callaway, leaving Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris as the most-experienced receivers left on the active roster. Here’s a quick run-down of the latest Saints roster moves: