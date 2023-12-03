Saints report inactive players for Week 13 vs. Lions

Coming into the New Orleans Saints versus Detroit Lions Week 13 showdown, New Orleans had 9 players either limited or a DNP in practice at some point this week. Andrus Peat was also on the injury list with a shoulder injury despite being a full participant everyday. They already ruled out four players prior the game, with Marcus Maye, Kendre Miller, Rashid Shaheed and Pete Werner all being unavailable.

Cameron Jordan was among the four other players who were listed as questionable. Jordan was a game time decision, but he’ll play — and so will Blake Grupe.

Here are the Saints inactive players for Week 13:

New Orleans Saints inactive players

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

RB Kendre Miller (ankle)

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh)

LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique)

QB Jake Haener

CB Cam Dantzler

OL Nick Saldiveri

Detroit Lions inactive players

