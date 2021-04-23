Saints report: CSS men's tennis looks to go out in style Saturday against Northwestern

Apr. 23—When St. Scholastica hosts Northwestern in UMAC men's tennis at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center, it will be more than just another UMAC match on the line, but a chance for the Saints to leave the conference in grand style.

The CSS men's tennis team has not lost a conference regular-season match this century, a span of 171 straight victories since 1998. Saturday is the Saints' final regular-season matchup and it's a good one, with CSS coming in with a 7-3 overall record and 5-0 mark in conference play while the Eagles are 16-2 and 3-0.

With St. Scholastica entering the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this fall, the streak will end with a win or loss Saturday.

CSS closes the regular season with a nonconference matchup at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Duluth against future MIAC foe St. John's. The UMAC men's tennis tournament is April 29-May 7. Aside from the streak, the only dual match CSS has lost to a UMAC opponent during that time was to Northwestern in the UMAC tournament championship in 2018.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Carlson named All-West Region

St. Scholastica men's basketball player Nick Carlson became the first CSS men's basketball player named to the D3hoops.com All-West Region Team.

Carlson, a junior from Canyon who played for South Ridge High School, led the Saints at 14.8 points per game but averaged 24.3 points per game against the next best three opponents in the league during the regular season.

Carlson was also efficient, making 52% of his field goal attempts and 44% from 3-point range. Carlson became the first CSS player since Will Maupins in 2007 to earn UMAC Player of the Year accolades.