Saints report card: How we graded New Orleans in their Week 11 win

That might have been the New Orleans Saints’ best game of the season. Sure, they shut out the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks ago, but this looked like a performance that was more about being better than the team across from you. The Los Angeles Rams are just as nicked up as the Saints from an injury perspective but New Orleans showed a lot of resilience in this win, particularly with their play in the second half. Here is our report card following the Saints 27-20 win over the Rams:

Offense: B

Mixing in Taysom Hill at quarterback for 16 snaps was the high-point of this game in some respects. The impact of Hill being utilized so heavily push the Rams back on their heels drive after drive. The numbers were not astronomical by any means, but the change of pace had a lasting impact that worked in the Saints’ favor. Add in a 53-yard touchdown strike from starting quarterback Andy Dalton to rookie wideout Chris Olave and what felt like the real return of veteran receiver Jarvis Landry and it is hard to not like what the Saints did in their win against the Rams this week.

The only qualm with the offense in this one was the lack of run game. Even with Hill leading the way with 53 rushing yards, they combined for only 88 on 3.7 yards per carry. But obviously, they are also banged up pretty heavily up front. While of offensive line did a great job keeping Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald “in check” by his standards, they were not able to get the run game going to the extent seen earlier in the season.

But good news should be on the way there as left guard Andrus Peat was active Sunday, though not starting. That points to optimism that he may be back in the starting lineup next week. And the Saints still hope to get first-round draft pick Trevor Penning back on the field this year at left tackle. Penning excels as a run blocker. Hopefully those returns happen as planned and will have a positive impact on that phase of the offense.

Defense: B

The Saints defense did not play a flawless game by any stretch, letting up a 63-yard touchdown strike to Rams receiver Tutu Atwell and a two-minute drill for a touchdown to end the first half. But they tightened up and played very well in the second half despite what seems like their kryptonite at times being added to the mix.

At one point in the second half, Rams starting quarterback Matt Stafford left to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a big third down sack. In came backup signal caller and mobile threat Bryce Perkins. Despite the Saints having consistently struggled against that archetype, they ultimately kept the run game in check (aided by the growing scoring deficit) and held Los Angeles to no touchdowns in the second half.

Special Teams: B

This might have been the Saints best day on special teams all season and there is still room to get better. A holding penalty away from the play erased a big return by specialist Rashid Shaheed and the coverage unit surrendered a 34-yard kick return. But outside of that, the special teams unit played well. For the second week in a row punter Blake Gillikin pinned an opponent back to within their own five-yard line and kicker Wil Lutz was perfect on the day. Shaheed continues to get closer and closer to breaking a big one, but even averaging 10 yards per punt return with a long of 17 is a welcome sight in that phase.

Coaching: B

Have to give credit where credit is due. After being peppered with questions about getting Hill more involved on offense, head coach Dennis Allen and the coaching staff found a way to do exactly that. The team waltzed into this matchup without three of their starting offensive linemen and game-planned an effective way to keep Donald in check. The defensive line was without two starting edge defenders and lost another to injury early in the game and still found a way to get pressure on the quarterback.

Sure, letting up 148 rushes to a team that averaged just 68.1 coming into the game is not great, but at some point you have to give some credence to the impact on injuries. The Saints coaching staff helped to put together their first complete game since the Raiders shutout and that should be commended.

Still improvements they would like to make, which keep them from stepping up to an “A’ grade. But this team looked lightyears better on Sunday than it has throughout the season despite being more than banged up. Next step will be consistency moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire