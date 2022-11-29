Saints report card: How we graded New Orleans in their Week 12 loss

It was rough weekend for the New Orleans Saints who surrendered their first shut out in nearly 20 years on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers. Missed opportunities, the usual inconsistent and controversial officiating and self-inflicted wounds all played a role in the 13-0 loss. While some elements of the Saints game actually outperformed expectations, others found a new low. Here is out report card for the Week 12 bout between New Orleans and San Francisco.

Offense: F

It was the first shutout in 332 games for the Saints. Fans who hadn’t seen it happen in their lifetimes finally watched their favorite team get goose egged on Sunday. That alone more than warranted a failing grade. Add to that two fumbles by usually sure-handed running back Alvin Kamara, two empty red zone possessions, a lack of run game and multiple dropped touchdowns and it becomes a sure thing. The Saints flat out failed on offense Sunday even with some calls that didn’t go their way being factored in. If New Orleans wants to compete in their remaining five games if the season, their offensive inconsistencies must not only be addressed but solved.

Defense: B

This was close to being an A strictly by virtue of limiting the 49ers offense to just 13 points. For the most part, the Saints defense held off playmakers like wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle. None of them found the endzone, no pass catcher exceeded 100 receiving yards and McCaffrey was held to less than 3 yards per carry I. The run game. They did more than enough to make this game winnable. The biggest issue that held the unit back were self-inflicted wounds. Slot cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was flagged for an unnecessary hit out of bounds which led to a touchdown the next play. Another Harris’s penalty took away what would have been the Saints’ third interception of the season, first of his career.

New Orleans does deserve credit though. They kept some of the NFL’s most explosive players at bay. They also forced a turnover on downs with their backs against the wall, keeping points off the board. They did what it took to win on their end.

Special Teams: B

Two punts within the 20-yard line including one within San Francisco’s 5-yard line, big returns and effective coverage. New Orleans covered most of their bases in this game on the third phase. However, kicker Wil Lutz missed his sixth field goal of the year, tying his career high for a single season. The increasing concerns around Lutz are stark in comparison to the expectations around his return in 2022. Lutz now ranks last in the NFL in field goal percentage (73.9%) among kickers that have attempted 10 or more.

Coaching: C

If this were grading the offense alone, it would be another F. Especially considering the Saints, who have not converted more than four third downs in the last four games, only earned fresh sets of downs when facing third and less than 3 yards to go. But defense and special teams factor in here as well and must be commended. Things on the offensive side of the ball have just a handful of opportunities remaining to get right. While changes at the top are unlikely, offensive staff and personnel could be impacted by how the season wraps up.

