Saints’ remaining strength of schedule rated 11th easiest in NFL

Rest-of-Season NFL Strength of Schedule based on my current evaluation of each team Green = Easy

Red = Hard pic.twitter.com/1xcuqM449S — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 28, 2021

Check out this chart from ESPN’s Mike Clay, who ranked all 32 teams’ strength of schedule with their remaining opponents. And that benefits the New Orleans Saints in a big way: they’ve got his 11th-easiest remaining road to go. Not too shabby.

Of the Saints’ 14 remaining games, only 6 of them are scheduled against teams that currently have a winning record. That includes their two-game series with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) in Weeks 8 and 15, a Week 10 road game with the Tennessee Titans (2-1), the Week 12 Thanksgiving night game against the Buffalo Bills (2-1) and the following week’s Thursday away game with the Dallas Cowboys (2-1), and a pivotal Week 17 home game versus the Carolina Panthers (3-0).

Then again, this is only a projection. Any team can win in the NFL on any given Sunday no matter the odds, and the Saints shouldn’t take that for granted. They’ve been surprised by seemingly-weak opponents before. Let’s hope they remain focused on each week’s matchup and prepare accordingly.

