Saints reload their DL, OL in new two-round mock draft

Things are starting to come into focus for the New Orleans Saints with the 2023 NFL draft drawing closer by the day. The Saints always invest premium picks in their offensive and defensive lines, and that’s expected to continue when the upcoming draft kicks off in two weeks.

That approach was echoed in a new two-round projection from Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon, who has the Saints upgrading their defensive tackles depth chart before pivoting to a succession plan at guard in the second round. It’s a promising proposition. Let’s break down each pick and see whether they were the best prospects available for New Orleans:

Round 1, Pick 29: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Smith has become an increasingly popular pick for the Saints at No. 29, which makes sense given their glaring need at defensive tackle even after signing a couple of free agents. He isn’t quite the slim-and-trim interior pass rusher like Calijah Kancey (Pitt) or Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern) some fans have been calling for, but Smith fits what the Saints look for as a naturally-stout run defender with the athleticism to develop into a disruptive player up front. He and Khalen Saunders would be a dynamic pairing on early downs with their rare blend of size and speed.

Round 2, Pick 40: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

The Saints need some sort of plan for the future at guard with Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz both entering the final year of their contracts, and Mauch could be a great long-term move. He’s played left tackle in college and has the tools to stay in that role as a pro, but his best fit might be inside at guard where his rare movement skills can shine while minimizing his subpar length. Backing up Peat (who has missed a lot of time with injuries) while spending a lot of time in the weight room would prepare him well for the starting role in 2024.

