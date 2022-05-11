Saints releasing Josh Adams

The Saints are making another move at running back in advance of their rookie minicamp this weekend.

According to multiple reports, New Orleans is releasing Josh Adams.

Adams joined the Saints’ practice squad last November. Adams did not appear in a game for the club. He then signed a futures deal with New Orleans following the regular season.

Adams entered the league with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 14 games for the club that season, recording 511 yards with three touchdowns. He then spent the next three seasons with the Jets, receiving his most playing time in 2020. He appeared only in one game for New York before the team waived him in October.

In 26 career games, Adams has rushed for 680 yards with five TDs and caught 13 passes for 87 yards.

