Saints releasing Emmanuel Sanders; veteran WR says goodbye

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emmanuel Sanders (@emmanuelsanders)

Here’s a tough cut: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the New Orleans Saints are terminating their contract with Emmanuel Sanders, saving $4 million against the salary cap. The wide receiver confirmed the news in a farewell message from his Instagram account.

Sanders signed a two-year deal with the Saints last offseason but struggled to consistently make an impact in the offense, catching 3 or fewer passes in half the games he played; now he’s a free agent after New Orleans explored trading him earlier this week.

The Saints are also expected to release linebacker Kwon Alexander soon, saving another $13.2 million. They’re tens of millions of dollars over this year’s salary cap, which was depressed by NFL revenue losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Losing Sanders hurts, but more cap cuts will come as the Saints continue to work towards cap compliance.

So, for now, their 2021 wide receivers corps has Michael Thomas looking to rebound from injury while Tre’Quan Smith enters a contract year, with youngsters like Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Juwan Johnson looking to elbow their way into the rotation.

List

Titans TE Jonnu Smith headlines 6 underrated free agents Saints should target

Recommended Stories

  • Jets' salary cap situation after NFL set cap for 2021 season

    The NFL salary cap has been set at $182.5 million for the season, and the Jets have a lot of room to work with.

  • Report: NFL salary cap at $182.5 million in 2021

    The NFL salary cap will be $182.5 million in 2021, a decrease from 2020.

  • Saints expected to release LB Kwon Alexander, saving significant cap space

    The New Orleans Saints are expected to release injured LB Kwon Alexander, saving significant cap space before the start of free agency.

  • DUI charges against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon dismissed

    DUI charges against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon have been dismissed. Had Gordon been found guilty, he likely would've been given a 3-game suspension by the NFL. Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with Denver in 2020 and totaled 1,144 yards from scrimmage with 10 TDs

  • Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

    Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work. The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million [more]

  • Ron Rivera: We’re going to explore all the options out there at quarterback

    At this point in the offseason, Washington’s Week 1 quarterback may or may not currently be on its roster. After releasing Alex Smith, the club has Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen in tow. Heinicke performed admirably in starting the team’s playoff game against Tampa Bay. Allen started four games before fracturing his ankle and missing [more]

  • 2021 Falcons Mock Draft: Atlanta trades back for play-making TE

    When going over a new mock draft scenario every week, new and interesting situations come up.

  • Draymond Green praises LaMelo Ball, but 'riding with' James Wiseman

    Draymond Green is a big, big fan of LaMelo Ball.

  • Report: NFL salary cap down 8% from 2020 at $182.5 million

    A month after the NFL said the salary cap wouldn't be lower than $180 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the cap will be set at $182.5 million for the 2021-22 season.

  • Saints reach contract agreement with RB Dwayne Washington

    The New Orleans Saints re-signed another pending free agent by agreeing to a contract extension with special teams ace RB Dwayne Washington.

  • NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 offensive linemen

    Patriots blockers Joe Thuney and David Andrews are free agents this offseason. Where do they rank among the top-10 O-Line free agents of the 2021 NFL offseason? We have your answers here.

  • 5 free-agent guards the Rams should target

    If the Rams are seeking guard help, these five players could be affordable options.

  • The best possible draft scenarios for the Miami Dolphins and what they must hope for

    The latest mock from ESPN’s Todd McShay offers what I believe is the template for the best possible outcome for the Dolphins in next month’s NFL Draft, excluding any scenarios that involve the Texans sending Deshaun Watson to Miami.

  • Report: Saints clearing cap space with flurry of moves

    The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and reportedly restructured the contracts of offensive lineman Andrus Peat and safety Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday, clearing nearly $16 million in cap space. The Saints are also expected to release linebacker Kwon Alexander in the coming days, a move that would clear another $13 million in cap space. Sanders, who turns 34 on March 17, would have counted $10.5 million against the salary cap in 2021.

  • 4 things to watch as Knicks aim to reach playoffs in second half of NBA season

    After a strong first half, the Knicks are trending toward making the playoffs for the first time in seven years. But it’s going to be an uphill climb.

  • NFL free agency preview: 3 top OL set to hit market, but Detroit Lions won't be bidding

    Green Bay Packers are on the verge of losing one of their best OL, All-Pro C Corey Linsley, in NFL free agency, but Detroit Lions just need depth

  • Strasburg has 4 Ks in 6 batters in first appearance since August

    Stephen Strasburg pronounced his fastball command better than it was before his carpal tunnel surgery and said his first game action in nearly seven full months essentially was the same as any Grapefruit League debut after throwing 1 2/3 innings Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

  • NFL informs teams that salary cap will be set at $182.5M

    According to several sources, the NFL 2021 salary cap figure is set.

  • Steelers restructure contract of FB Derek Watt

    In a move to free up cap space, the Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contract of fullback Derek Watt.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)