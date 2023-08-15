Saints release veteran wide receiver James Washington

This is a tough break for James Washington: the New Orleans Saints released the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday, per the daily NFL transactions wire. Washington had fallen behind players like Keith Kirkwood and A.T. Perry at training camp, and it didn’t help his case that both receivers caught touchdown passes in the first preseason game while a miscommunication with rookie quarterback Jake Haener led to an interception when the ball was thrown Washington’s way.

Washington, 27, should land on a roster somewhere around the league. After starting his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played well with the Dallas Cowboys last summer until suffering an injury that derailed his season. Now healthy, he’ll be looking to catch on with another team and make his case for a roster spot in the remaining two weeks of preseason games.

The Saints had to release someone in a corresponding move to the signing of running back Darrel Williams, which was also confirmed on Tuesday’s update to the NFL transactions wire. His departure leaves the following players competing for five or six roster spots at wide receiver:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire