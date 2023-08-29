Saints release veteran RT Storm Norton, who played many snaps in the preseason

The New Orleans Saints continue on their path to bringing their roster down to 53 members, this time releasing veteran OL Storm Norton, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Norton has spent four seasons in the NFL on a roster previous to this season and likely had a chance to make the roster due to this experience.

Norton did look relatively successful this preseason as well, taking the sixth most offensive snaps during that span of time. He only allowed two pressures in those games and had a 98.7% blocking effectiveness rate according to Pro Football Focus advanced statistics.

However, with various players vying for depth spots along the offensive line, Norton was one of the few offensive linemen to be released so far by New Orleans.

