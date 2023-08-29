Saints waive third-year backup OL Calvin Throckmorton

This is a bit of a surprise — Calvin Throckmorton has been an important backup along the New Orleans Saints offensive line through his first two years in the league, but he didn’t make the cut for their roster in 2024. Saints News Network’s John Hendrix first reported news of him being waived.

The Saints almost undoubtedly want Throckmorton back on their practice squad, but it’s unlikely he’ll clear waivers. Few players with his combination of age (he just turned 27 on Aug. 16) and NFL game experience (he’s totaled 1,398 snaps) will be available, and offensive linemen are always valued in the league. Hopefully he stays in New Orleans, but don’t bet on it.

Offseason additions like fourth-round rookie draft pick Nick Saldiveri and the decision to move James Hurst to left guard, pushing Andrus Peat down the depth chart, made Throckmorton expendable. If the line plays better because of it, well, it’s worth moving on. But we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire