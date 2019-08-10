Saints release Rishard Matthews after he left team

The Rishard Matthews era in New Orleans didn’t last long.

Per Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the Saints released the veteran wide receiver after he chose to leave camp, a day after playing in their first preseason game.

“It’s not for everyone,” Payton said.

The Saints signed Matthews in June. The 29-year-old Matthews asked the Titans for his release last September, and he signed with the Jets before ending the year on injured reserve.

The Saints also released tight end Jake Powell, and placed veteran offensive lineman Ulrick John on injured reserve.