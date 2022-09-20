Saints release practice squad guard, sign new backup OL Yasir Durant

Good teams churn the bottom of their depth charts to make sure they’re giving opportunities to the players best suited for them, so it’s not too surprising to see the New Orleans Saints continuing to tweak their practice squad. They aren’t about to become complacent.

To that end, the team signed free agent guard Yasir Durant and released reserve guard Drew Desjarlais on Tuesday, per the daily NFL transactions wire. Durant, 24, had a solid career with the Missouri Tigers before turning pro but wasn’t selected in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 11 games with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie and was traded to the New England Patriots in 2021, where he got into 7 games.

New England waived Durant during final roster cuts earlier this summer. He’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, and could help reinforce depth at a weak position group — guards on the roster include Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, and Wyatt Davis.

Here are the players that Durant is joining on the Saints practice squad:

QB Jake Luton

RB Latavius Murray

TE Lucas Krull

TE J.P. Holtz

C Josh Andrews

WR Kirk Merritt

WR Rashid Shaheed

DT Christian Ringo

DT Jordan Jackson

DE Taco Charlton

LB Eric Wilson

LB Nephi Sewell

CB DaMarcus Fields

CB Vincent Gray

CB Tre Swilling

List

Best and worst Saints PFF player grades from Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire