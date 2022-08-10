Saints release Malcolm Brown

The Saints released veteran running back Malcolm Brown, according to the NFL’s Wednesday transactions report.

The team signed Brown on July 26 to compete with Tony Jones, Dwayne Washington, Abram Smith and Devine Ozigbo for the third running back spot behind Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

Brown, 29, played seven games with three starts for the Dolphins last year. He totaled 36 touches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

He spent six years with the Rams before joining the Dolphins and has 1,650 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns in his career.

The Saints waived cornerback Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

