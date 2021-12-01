The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Kevin White and fullback Alex Armah on Tuesday.

Despite both players being veterans, they will need to clear waivers to become free agents with it being beyond the trade deadline.

White has appeared in five games for New Orleans this season with one start. He caught one pass for 38 yards on five targets.

Armah has played in nine games for the Saints this season and had five rushes for 21 yards and one catch that was a 1-yard touchdown. The Saints chose to go with Adam Prentice for last Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints now have two open roster spots they can fill ahead of this Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Saints release Kevin White, Alex Armah originally appeared on Pro Football Talk