Saints release Kerwynn Williams

The Saints are releasing running back Kerwynn Williams, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Williams joined the team during training camp.

Williams was with the Cardinals from 2014-2017 and joined the Chiefs in 2018 but failed to make their roster out of camp.

He also has had stints with the Lions and Buccaneers since then but didn’t see any game action last year. He entered the league in 2013 as a seventh-round choice of the Colts.

Williams has 218 career carries for 971 yards and four touchdowns. He also has experience as a kickoff and punt returner.