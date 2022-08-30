Saints release Jon Bostic, Taco Charlton as they set initial 53-man roster

The trade that sent defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles was the biggest headline of cutdown day in New Orleans, but there are a few other recognizable names among the players who have been cut loose in New Orleans.

Linebacker Jon Bostic and defensive end Taco Charlton were part of a group of six players who were released by the team on Tuesday. Both players joined the Saints as free agents this year.

The Saints also released offensive lineman Josh Andrews, tight end J.P. Holtz, center Nick Martin, and linebacker Eric Wilson. They put defensive tackle Albert Huggins on injured reserve and wide receiver Kawaan Baker on the suspended list.

Quarterback Ian Book is the biggest name on the list of players headed for the waiver wire. Wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon, defensive back DaMarcus Fields, defensive back Vincent Gray, linebacker Chase Hansen, defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, tight end Lucas Krull, defensive end Niko Lalos, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger, linebacker Nephi Sewell, and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

