The Saints have made a few Friday roster moves before heading to Jacksonville for their Week One matchup against the Packers.

New Orleans has released safety Jeff Heath and placed cornerback Ken Crawley (hamstring) and receiver Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Heath signed with New Orleans in mid-August. He spent last season with the Raiders, but Las Vegas cut him in May. Heath appeared in 13 games with five starts for Las Vegas, recording three interceptions and four passes defensed.

Crawley and Smith were declared out for Sunday’s season opener on the Saints’ injury report before the club elected to send both players to IR. Smith practiced on Wednesday but was out for the rest of the week. Crawley did not participate in any practice.

Both players will now be out for at least three weeks.

The Saints have also listed offensive tackle James Hunt (knee) as questionable.

While offensive tackle Terron Armstead (back) did not practice on Friday, he does not have an injury status and is expected to play. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (knee) was limited on Thursday, but a full participant on Friday and is also expected to play.

Saints release Jeff Heath, place Ken Crawley and Tre’Quan Smith on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk