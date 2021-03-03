Saints release Jared Cook, Josh Hill

Tight end Jared Cook was set to become a free agent when his contract voids later this month, but the Saints moved to drop him from their roster ahead of that point.

Wednesday’s transaction wire shows that the Saints have terminated Cook’s contract. The procedural move ends his run with the team after two seasons and the contract was structured to leave $2 million of dead money on the cap for 2021.

Cook had 80 catches for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in 29 regular season games with the team. He had 14 catches for 122 yards in two postseason appearances. He also had a fumble in last season’s playoff loss to the Bucs.

The Saints also released tight end Josh Hill on Wednesday. Hill joined the Saints in 2013 and had 116 catches for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns in 117 appearances with the team.

Hill’s departure will clear just under $2.5 million in cap space.

