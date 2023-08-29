Saints waive fullback Jake Bargas as roster cuts continue

Saints have released FB Jake Bargas, per source. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 29, 2023

The New Orleans Saints have released fullback Jake Bargas, as first reported by Mike Triplett at NewOrleans.Football. Roster cuts are beginning and this is one of the more expected ones for the team to make. Bargas was signed at the end of May but was never meant to replace current Saints starting fullback Adam Prentice and there is no real need to keep more than one player around at the position on the full roster.

Bargas was an undrafted free agent back in 2020, spending two years with the Minnesota Vikings to start his career. He has been bouncing around practice squads since they moved on last season. He has yet to log a stat in an NFL game. He’ll likely find himself on a practice squad somewhere in the league, if not in New Orleans depending on their plans for Prentice.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire