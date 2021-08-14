Saints release first depth chart for 90-man offseason roster

The New Orleans Saints released their first depth chart for the 90-man offseason roster ahead of the 2021 NFL preseason.

And it mostly — mostly — lines up with what we’ve seen in practice at training camp. Of course the Saints have made some creative choices here and there to avoid controversy, so be sure to read carefully.

Also keep in mind that this depth chart is produced by the team’s public relations staff, not the coaches, so it may not reflect what we’ll see in Saturday’s exhibition game with the Baltimore Ravens. The team will release updates before each of the upcoming preseason games, which may reflect changes between the first-, second-, and third-team units as well as roster moves.

Now that we’ve got those disclaimers out of the way: let’s take a look at the first depth chart below and see what we can learn about the Saints’ offseason roster:

Offense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth QB Taysom Hill - OR - Jameis Winston Trevor Siemian Ian Book RB Alvin Kamara Latavius Murray Devonta Freeman, Tony Jones Jr. Dwayne Washington, Stevie Scott III FB Alex Armah Sutton Smith TE Adam Trautman Nick Vannett Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf Juwan Johnson, Josh Pederson WR Michael Thomas Marquez Callaway Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jalen McCleskey. Chris Hogan, Jake Lampman WR Tre'Quan Smith Deonte Harris Ty Montgomery II, Tommylee Lewis Kawaan Baker, Easop Winston Jr. LT Terron Armstead James Hurst Kyle Murphy LG Andrus Peat J.R. Sweezy Calvin Throckmorton C Erik McCoy Will Clapp Christian Montano RG Cesar Ruiz Derrick Kelly II Michael Brown RT Ryan Ramczyk Ethan Greenidge Landon Young

Observations

Let's start with the obvious: quarterback. Hill gets top billing, if barely, and we're going to read into that even if we shouldn't. Or at least I am. It doesn't mean that the quarterback competition is over (far from it, hence the big fat "or" slapped between him and Winston) but I do think it means Hill gets to run with the starters against Baltimore, which follows an established trend. Look for Winston to get his turn next week.

Maybe it's just paying respect to the veteran, but it took little time at all for Freeman to climb the depth chart. He's received a ton of usage in practice to get up to speed. If he still has juice, maybe it makes Murray expendable in a trade to a needy team. His arrival at least puts pressure on Jones, Washington, and Scott as they compete for the final open roster spot.

Wide receiver is where we run into the first snag -- McCleskey was recently waived with an injury designation, meaning he'll either land on injured reserve or agree to a settlement so he can recover on his own and try out for other teams once he's healthy. His placement suggests the Saints thought well of the Tulane speedster, so it's disappointing to see him on the verge of moving on.

Well, hang on; let's circle back to the tight ends, where Johnson is buried beneath a couple of guys he's been outworking in practice. Maybe the Saints are hoping to keep him under the radar to sneak onto the practice squad. If so, he'll have to exceed expectations in these preseason games to dissuade them and prove he's worthy of a roster spot.

Alright, on to the offensive line. So many backups try out at different positions during training camp that it's tough to buy into this too much. Let's wait and see who gets work with which units (and where they line up) before thinking too hard about which nine or ten linemen the Saints carry into the season.

Defense

Story continues

Pos. First Second Third Fourth RDE Marcus Davenport Carl Granderson Payton Turner DT Malcolm Roach Christian Ringo Shy Tuttle. DT David Onyemata Jalen Dalton Albert Huggins Josiah Bronson Jr. LDE Cameron Jordan Tonah Kpassagnon Marcus Willoughby WILL Kwon Alexander Zack Baun - OR - Pete Werner Andrew Dowell MLB Demario Davis Chase Hansen Wynton McManis Quentin Poling SAM Kaden Elliss Shaq Smith Noah Spence LCB Ken Crawley JBrian Poole KeiVarae Russell SS Malcolm Jenkins C.J. Gardner-Johnson J.T. Gray Deuce Wallace FS Marcus Williams P.J. Williams Bryce Thompson Eric Burrell CB Marshon Lattimore Paulson Adebo Prince Amukamara Grant Haley, Adonis Alexander

Observations

We'll start with the defensive ends, where Turner, the team's rookie first-round pick, is a third stringer. On paper. The Saints have done such a great job rotating their interior linemen that you have to think they'll begin doing the same out on the edge, which means Turner could play just as many minutes as Granderson and Davenport. He's missed a few days of practice with a minor injury, but he's also done his best work once the pads came on. Maybe he climbs the ladder if he dresses (and plays well) in this first preseason game.

If we're to believe this (we shouldn't), Tuttle is fighting for a job. He's been New Orleans' best non-Onyemata defensive tackle out of this group the last two years, so that decision is puzzling. Especially with Onyemata suspended the first six games. Maybe the Saints are trying to push Tuttle out of complacency by ranking him so low, but let's not forget that he took Roach's spot in the rotation early last season and played ahead of Ringo, who was on the practice squad.

Alexander is listed as the starter at the weakside linebacker spot, and he's taken those snaps in walkthrough practice sessions, but he's still recovering from Achilles surgery and hasn't gotten on the field for full-speed team drills. Until he's given the green light, expect Baun and Werner to continue competing for that job. And even then the Saints may try and protect his health by limiting him to certain packages.

Another snag -- Poling was also waived with an injury designation on Friday, though it's uncertain just yet if he'll end up signing an injury settlement to try his hand somewhere else. The Saints run so deep at linebacker for once that guys with some hides on the wall like him aren't going to make the cut. When was the last time that happened? Hopefully the unit's big plays in practice translate against other teams.

The Saints play more snaps out of their nickel defense than almost any other team in this league, but they've chosen to leave that position off altogether. Which means that Gardner-Johnson is listed as Jenkins' backup, while Poole is the second-string left side corner and Haley is the fourth-stringer on the right side. All three players have taken the majority of their minutes in practice covering the slot as the nickel.

And, uh, Crawley is the projected starter now that Patrick Robinson has chosen to retire early. That's a problem given how badly he's played during the 2018, 2019, and 2020 seasons. Here's hoping he either legitimately returned to 2017 form or the Saints find a willing trade partner for a starting-quality corner.

Special teams

Pos. First Second Third Fourth P Blake Gillikin Nolan Cooney K Wil Lutz Brett Maher KO Wil Lutz Brett Maher LS Zach Wood H Blake Gillikin Nolan Cooney PR Deonte Harris Marquez Callaway Tommylee Lewis KR Deonte Harris Marquez Callaway Tommylee Lewis

Observations

No surprises here. Gillikin has outplayed Cooney in the punter battle and gets first crack at winning the job. Maher has been uninspiring, missing a few field goal tries in the 40- to 50-yard range. Hopefully he steps up under the bright lights during a preseason game.

With that said: Callaway is the proposed No. 1 wide receiver for the season-opener, unless Tre'Quan Smith returns to practice soon or someone else emerges. Doesn't it feel risky to ask him to shoulder that workload and also take on duties in the return game? Even if he was effective at it, that's a job you'd ask your third or fourth receiver to try, not your first.

1

1