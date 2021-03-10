Saints to release Emmanuel Sanders; should Patriots pursue WR in NFL free agency?

Saints to release Sanders; should Patriots pursue veteran WR in NFL free agency? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another veteran wide receiver is ready to hit the NFL free agent market when it opens March 17.

The New Orleans Saints released wideout Emmanuel Sanders on Wednesday. Sanders confirmed the move on his Instagram page.

Sanders tallied 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Saints last season. It was his first and only season in New Orleans.

He spent the bulk of his career -- five-plus seasons from 2014 through 2019 -- with the Denver Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl during the 2015 campaign.

Sanders has been a very productive player despite not having the best quarterbacks throwing him the ball over the last five years:

Emmanuel Sanders is underrated



look at who has thrown him the ball the past 5 years



168 passes - Trevor Siemian

100 passes - Case Keenum

79 passes - Drew Brees

61 passes - Jimmy G

44 passes - Joe Flacco

32 passes - Paxton Lynch

29 passes - Brock Osweiler

17 passes - Taysom Hill https://t.co/LdU6QWqO6r — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 10, 2021

Should the Patriots pursue the 33-year-old veteran in free agency?

Absolutely.

Sanders is a reliable target, particularly on third downs. If Julian Edelman is unable to play a full 2021 season, then bringing in Sanders to be a possession wide receiver would be a smart move. Sanders has caught 65 or more passes in six of the last seven seasons.

When the Patriots were looking for wide receiver help in 2019, they ended up making a trade for Atlanta Falcons veteran Mohamed Sanu. Sanders, whom the Patriots reportedly had interest in, also was available and got traded to the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots tried to acquire Sanders in 2013 when they signed him to an offer sheet, but it was matched by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver is a huge area of need for the Patriots this offseason. Edelman's injury history and N'Keal Harry's failure to meet expectations as a first-round draft pick have created depth and talent issues at the position.

Sanders would step into the Patriots offense and immediately be the team's top wide receiver. Pursuing him in free agency makes a ton of sense.