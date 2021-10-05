Saints release embattled kicker Aldrick Rosas among latest roster moves

The New Orleans Saints filed a couple of roster moves on Tuesday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, including the release of struggling kicker Aldrick Rosas. And more changes at the position could be on the way if Wil Lutz is still not quite recovered from offseason core muscle surgery. Get up to speed:

K #6 Aldrick Rosas released from 53-man roster

Rosas simply hasn’t played well. He’s missed three of the four field goal tries he’s kicked and he’s looked shaky on extra-point attempts ever since he first signed with the team. Maybe they could have found a better temporary kicker with Wil Lutz on the mend, though there’s no point in playing what-if with this.

The Saints could theoretically bring in another kicker if he isn’t ready to return from injured reserve just yet, and they did work out free agent kicker Cody Parkey on Tuesday, but let’s hope Lutz is designated to return soon (likely before Wednesday’s first injury report).

DE #57 Jalyn Holmes signed to the 53-man roster

Holmes had been on the practice squad and was briefly elevated when Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon missed time with injuries, and now he’s back. That feels ominous with Davenport still on injured reserve and rookie draft pick Payton Turner managing an elbow injury.

Other defensive ends on the roster include Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Turner, and Kpassagnon, but we’ll keep an eye out in case someone moves to a reserve list soon.

DB Bryce Thompson signed to the practice squad

He’ll have to pick a new jersey number (Desmond Trufant claimed his No. 31) but Thompson returns to New Orleans after leaving with an injury settlement earlier this year. The rookie played cornerback at Tennessee but had a good summer at free safety for the Saints, so he brings some positional versatility.

OL #62 Austin Reiter released from the practice squad

This goes down as a termination on the wire, but really Reiter was signed away by the Miami Dolphins who are dealing with an injured starter. Reiter is a well-qualified starting center who could help them out right away rather than hang around on the Saints practice squad. Maybe this means Erik McCoy is finally ready to return from his calf injury.

